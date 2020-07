Bhubaneswar: Another 217 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha . The total recovered cases in the State now stand at 6703.

96-Ganjam

18-Khurda

16-Balasore

15-Mayurbhanj

13-Bargarh

12-Keonjhar

8-Jharsuguda

7-Malkangiri

6-Jajpur

5-Angul, Cuttack

4 each-Dhenkanal,Puri

3-Jagatsinghpur

2 each-Kendrapara, Sonepur

1-Bolangir

Cumulative recoveries-6,703

