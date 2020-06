Bhubaneswar: 149 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha taking total recoveries in State to 2282.

57 from Ganjam

26-Khurda

11-Bolangir

8 -Jagatsinghpur

7 each- Balasore, Jajpur, Nayagarh

5 each-Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri

4 -Sundargarh

3-Keonjhar

2-Cuttack

1 each-Boudh, Koraput

Total recoveries in State-2282

Related

comments