Bhubaneswar: Another 131 Covid19 patients in Odisha have recovered and being discharged today. The recovered cases tally at 4422.

District-wise recovered cases:

43 from Ganjam

28 from Puri

21 from Khurdha

12 from Kandhamal

7 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Nabarangpur

5 from Kendrapara

2 each from Balasore & Cuttack

1 each from Baragarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar & Sundergarh

