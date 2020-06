Bhubaneswar: Another 125 COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged today . Total recoveries at 3988 .

Khurdha-33

Puri-17

Cuttack-14

Mayurbhanj-13

Ganjam-10

Keonjhar-9

Jajpur-8

Nuapada-6

Sundargarh-3

Bolangir-2

4 each from Kendrapara & Jagatsinghpur

1 each from Kandhamal & Malkangiri

