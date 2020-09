Bhubaneswar: Another 12 Odisha MLAs, whose swab samples were collected yesterday ahead of Monsoon Session, test positive for COVID19.

Tourism Minister Jyoti Kumar Panigrahi tests positive for COVID19 for second time. Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajani Kant Singh tests positive for COVID19. He has been admitted to SUM Covid Hospital for treatment and requested each and everyone who have come in close contact with me in recent few days to get themselves tested.

