Another 11954 Covid patients have recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 11954 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 28.05.2021. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 647133.

1338 from Khordha

994 from Sundargarh

831 from Cuttack

797 from Anugul

756 from Jajapur

702 from Sambalpur

545 from Mayurbhanj

424 from Puri

420 from Bhadrak

419 from Nayagarh

410 from Nabarangpur

408 from Baleswar

330 from Jagatsinghpur

307 from Rayagada

296 from Kalahandi

294 from Bolangir

292 from Jharsuguda

258 from Koraput

252 from Bargarh

244 from Keonjhar

220 from Sonepur

218 from Ganjam

193 from Kendrapara

175 from Dhenkanal

123 from Nuapada

113 from Boudh

104 from Deogarh

101 from Kandhamal

84 from Malkangiri

64 from Gajapati

242 from State Pool