Bhubaneswar: Another 112 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged.The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1716.

33 from Kendrapara

16 from Balangir

11 from Jajpur

10 from Sundergarh

8 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from Ganjam

7 from Khurdha

4 each from Cuttack and Sonepur

3 each from Baleswar, Puri and Sambalpur

2 from Nayagarh and

1 from Mayurbhanj

