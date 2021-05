Another 10405 Covid patients have recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 10405 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 31.05.2021. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 680932.

1449 from Khordha

954 from Cuttack

908 from Anugul

705 from Sundargarh

564 from Mayurbhanj

495 from Jajapur

482 from Bhadrak

472 from Puri

354 from Sambalpur

331 from Bargarh

309 from Jagatsinghpur

305 from Kendrapara

274 from Bolangir

255 from Nabarangpur

251 from Koraput

242 from Ganjam

200 from Boudh

190 from Nayagarh

186 from Jharsuguda

181 from Baleswar

172 from Rayagada

155 from Dhenkanal

149 from Keonjhar

123 from Sonepur

106 from Deogarh

102 from Malkangiri

82 from Kandhamal

68 from Gajapati

51 from Nuapada

36 from Kalahandi

254 from State Pool