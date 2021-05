Another 10036 Covid patients have recovered Today in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 10036 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 19.05.2021. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 546631

1471 from Khordha

814 from Sundargarh

718 from Cuttack

510 from Anugul

455 from Bargarh

437 from Kalahandi

407 from Jajapur

366 from Ganjam

356 from Nabarangpur

351 from Puri

342 from Bolangir

334 from Jharsuguda

300 from Sambalpur

250 from Bhadrak

245 from Nayagarh

236 from Dhenkanal

230 from Baleswar

218 from Boudh

202 from Nuapada

199 from Rayagada

186 from Keonjhar

165 from Mayurbhanj

155 from Jagatsinghpur

148 from Sonepur

141 from Kendrapara

138 from Deogarh

111 from Koraput

102 from Gajapati

95 from Kandhamal

83 from Malkangiri

271 from State Pool