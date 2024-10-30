Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) Publications for 2022-23

Introduction

Annual Survey of Industries is conducted with the primary objective to provide a meaningful insight into the dynamics of change in the composition, growth and structure of various manufacturing industries in terms of output, value added, employment, capital formation and a host of other parameters. It provides valuable input to the National Accounts Statistics at national and state level. The results are prepared at state and major industry level.

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the results of Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for the reference periods April 2022 to March 2023 (i.e. financial year 2022-23) referred to as ASI 2022-23 on 30th September 2024 in the form of press note and seven (07) website tables. All the said tables of ASI 2022-23 along with write-up are available in the website of the Ministry (https://www.mospi.gov.in).

The detailed publications of ASI 2022-23, viz. Volume I, Volume II, “Summary Results of Factory Sector” along with unit level data are now available for dissemination.

ASI Publications

The ASI 2022-23 publications contain detailed results of factory sector in two volumes. Volume I of the publication presents data relating to capital, employment, emoluments and several other economic parameters relevant to industrial sector such as (i) number of factories, (ii) fixed/working capital, (iii) total input, (iv) total output, (v) depreciation, (vi) gross value added, (vii) employment details, (viii) fuels consumption details, etc. The results are released at 2/3/4-digit industry-code wise [National Industrial Classification (NIC), 2008] for all-India and at 2/3 digit level of NIC-2008 for States/UTs.

Volume II of the publication provides details on materials consumed and ex-factory value of products and by-products both at all India level as well as at the level of State/UTs. Volume II contains 3-digit industry-code wise by State/UT-wise materials consumed as well as products & by-products generated by the manufacturing establishments. These input/output items are classified as per National Product Classification for Manufacturing Sector (NPC-MS), 2011 (Revised).

While Volume I is uploaded on the website of the Ministry (www.mospi.gov.in), Volume II publication is available in pen drive/ CD-ROM. In addition to Volume I & Volume II, “Summary Results for Factory Sector” is also brought out as a separate publication based on ASI 2022-23 results for easy comprehension.

The Summary Results for Factory Sector is prepared with the objective to draw attention to certain key features of the ASI results and the same is being brought out as a separate publication. The Summary Results aim to present a comprehensive overview of the ASI findings through specialized tables highlighting key characteristics such as employment size, capital investment, gross output and net value added at both the national and state/UT levels. These tables provide a comprehensive overview of the industrial landscape at the regional as well as at the national level. “Summary Results of Factory Sector” is also uploaded on the website of the Ministry (www.mospi.gov.in).

Unit level data of ASI 2022-23 are also available in the website of the Ministry (https://www.mospi.gov.in).