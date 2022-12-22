New Delhi : The Annual Navy Education Society (NES) Conference 2022 was conducted at Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala on 19 & 20 Dec 22. Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Controller Personnel Services, IHQ MoD (Navy) & Chairman NES chaired the conference which was attended by Cmde AA Abhyankar, Commodore (Naval Education) & Vice Chairman NES and Chairmen/ Vice Chairmen/ Directors and Principals/ Headmistresses of all 13 Navy Children Schools (NCSs). The conference included conduct of Academic Advisory Committee, Management Advisory Committee and Executive Committee meetings to discuss varied issues of academic and administrative nature.

On this occasion, schools were also awarded with NES Rolling Trophies for academic excellence. In his address, Chairman NES complimented the efforts put in by NCSs in imparting quality education to the students and stressed upon all schools for continued efforts in the field of innovative teaching, infrastructure development, provision of state-of-the-art facilities and alumni connect while keeping an eye on the expansion plans and vision of the schools. He further laid emphasis upon promotion of 21st century skills such as communication skills, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity among the students. A guided tour of the Indian Naval Academy was also organised for all delegates as a part of this conference.