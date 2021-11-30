Annual Capacity of Cargo Transport of Export-Import in Ports

New Delhi : There were 12 Major Ports and 200 Non-Major Ports in the Country till the FY 2013-14. The annual cargo handling capacity of Major Ports was 800.52 MTPA and Non-Major Ports was 599.47 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA). The total capacity of all the Indian Ports during 2013-14 was 1399.99 MTPA.

As far as Major Ports are concerned, no new Major Port was constructed post the year 2014. Capacity augmentation / upgradation at Major Ports is a continuous process. The Non-Major ports are under the jurisdiction of respective State Maritime Boards / State Governments.

The cargo handling capacity during 2020-21 at Major Ports was 1560.61 MTPA and for Non-Major Ports, it was 1002.24 MTPA. The total Capacity of all the Indian Ports as on 31-3-2021 was 2562.85 MTPA. The total Operating Income earned by Major Ports, which are under Central Government during the year 2020-21 was Rs. 14688.80 crore, which was Rs. 9162.80 crore during 2013-14. The total Income of Major Ports was Rs. 16419.27 crore during 2020-21, which was Rs. 11171.97 crore during 2013-14.

This information was given by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.