Ann Utsav to be celebrated across Madhya Pradesh on September 16

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that September 16 is a day of hope, enthusiasm and joy for 37 lakh people of the state. All these people will be provided eligibility slips and ration will be distributed to them under Ann Utsav. This is a great relief during Corona period. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also directed to add auto rickshaw drivers under the eligibility category of beneficiaries. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the preparations being made for the distribution of eligibility slips and ration to 37 lakh new beneficiaries covered under the Food Security Act in the state on September 16. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that even after this, those who are needy will be linked to this campaign. The state government stands with every poor. Support of Panchayat and Rural Development Department and urban bodies will also be taken in organizing the programme. Food Civil Supplies Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh was also present in the meeting.

CM Shri Chouhan will be chief guest of state-level programme at Samanvay Bhavan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the state-level programme of Ann Utsav to be organized under the Annapurna Yojana on September 16 at 11.45 am in Samanvay Bhavan in Bhopal. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will also hold discussions with the beneficiaries. Ministers, MPs and MLAs of the state will start the ration distribution simultaneously in a programme organized in each district of the state. Along with this, the Anna Utsav will also be celebrated in all gram panchayats and wards. The state-level programme and the Chief Minister’s address will be telecast live on Facebook/Twitter through all major electronic channels and webcasts including Doordarshan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has issued instructions to ensure mandatory adherence to precautions at all venues. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also instructed to ensure facilities of disabled, elderly, women etc. in the event.

More than one lakh beneficiaries connected in 9 districts

It was informed in the meeting that 37 lakh eligible beneficiaries of 25 categories like hawkers, hammal, Tulawati, hair designers, BPL card holders, bidi workers, cycle rickshaw pullers and handcart owners will be benefited from the Ann Utsav. Over one lakh new beneficiaries each have been added in Indore, Morena, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Gwalior, Bhind, Chhindwara, Chhatarpur and Sagar. About 25 thousand 176 fair price shops are being operated in the state. Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Manoj Shrivastava, Principal Secretary Food and Civil Supplies Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai and other officials were present in the meeting held at CM House.

