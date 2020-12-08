Ankurayan Online competition to unleash kids Talent; Ankurayan-2020 to be held from 16th-18th Dec

Bhubaneswar: With aim to improve and boost Intellectual and Innovation Skills of Odia kids, ‘Bandhu’ a Odisha based social organization is organizing an online competition ‘Ankurayan-2020’ from 16-18 Dec in 8 different category. After holding successfully for 14years consecutively, due to Corona pandemic, ‘Bandhu’ is organizing its 15th Edition of Ankurayan competition by online mode. Interested Odia Partipants residing anywhere can log on to www.bandhuodisha.in/ankurayan for details and register online.

This year the competitions will be held in 8 different category e.g. – Drawing, Creative Writing, Recitation, Photography, Debate, Jhotichitra, Craft out of waste(Sarjana), Rangoli. All participants will be divided in two groups – Senior(From Class 8th to 10th) and Junior (From class 1st to 7th). For any further details or clarification participants can Contact – 9439273299, 6370144929, 9547460266.

Speaking about the competition, Sri Saumya Ranjan Mohanty, Covenor, Ankurayan said, “A small child can dream BIG, which we adults cannot sometimes fathom. Unleashing that, is our objective in this Ankurayan. Due to Corona, this time Ankurayan is happening in online. This is a great platform to unwrap and showcase your talents before larger group. We request all participants to register themselves before 16th Dec.”

