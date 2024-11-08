‘Ankuram’, Annual Day Celebration At Mother’s Public School, Unit-1, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Upholding such a spirit to the core, Mother’s Public School,Unit-1, Bhubaneswar, celebrated its Annual Day with much vigour and enthusiasm on 8 November 2024 at Utkal Mandap, Bhubaneswar. The event was themed ‘Ankuram’ meaning“BUD”, where knowledge sprouts come out& seeds of wisdom germinate in the heart of hearts of mankind. As the school geared up to celebrate the Annual Day, it propagated its saga of excellence that milestones are achieved and benchmarks are set as a result of legacy and history made by the institution for ardently contributing to the task of equipping the students with the skills to face the real world challenges and carve them into global citizens having a lifetime learning experience with the sustainable development goals.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of thelamp by the Chief Guest,

Dr. K. Srinivasan, Regional Officer / Joint Secretary, Centre of Excellence, CBSE, Bhubaneswar, the Principal as well as Mentor, MsPoly Patnaik, the Vice Principal, Ms Asha TR, the Director, Shri ShreejeetPatnaik, the Managing Director,MsMinatiSabat, theAcademic Supervisors,Ms Amrita Chaudhuri&MsEkparnaChatterjee, the Headmistress, Ms Santoshi Mohapatra and others.

The melodious rendition by the school choir and a mellifluous performance by the orchestra welcomed the audience by adding a vibrant hue to the ceremony. The young performers enthralled the audience with their agile, graceful and polished performances fuelled with fervour and talent. It was indeed a symphonic display of a New and Promising India through a medley of glorious actions in tune with the SDGs.This was followed by a film showcasing glimpses into momentous events and achievements of the school over the year.

The Chief Guest, Dr. K. Srinivasan highlighted the importance of such a cultural fest and appreciated the efforts of all the participants for their enchanting strokes in capturing the essence of ‘Ankuram’. He further added that it was a way to give a vent to their creativity beyond the four walls of classroom. On this auspicious occasion the yearly school magazine titled “PRAKRIT” was released. Esteemed Principal as well as mentor Ms Poly Patnaik presented the annual report of the school. In a key note address, the esteemed Principalsaid that it was indeed a proud moment not only for the recipients of the awards but also all the teachers of the school who worked with them step-by-step, day in and day out to bring glory to this day in carrying forward the legacy of excellence. She admired the spirits exhibited by the achievers and emphasised that such a grand success is nothing but an outcome of the united and consolidated efforts by every member of the team working for the sake of the school. The Hon’ble Director of the school, Shri Shreejeet Patnaik appreciated the wonderful performances of all the achievers as well as participants that captured the essence of ‘Ankuram’. The Managing Director, Ms Minati Sabat also lauded the efforts of erudite achievers and motivated them to excel in their future ventures as well.

On the stellar evening, esteemed Principal cum Mentor, Ms Poly Patnaik felicitated the hon’ble Chief Guest, Dr. K Srinivasan. Amongst the invited guests and dignitaries, there were, Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director Council of Scientific Industrial Research-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Prof. Dr. Sutapa Pati, Dean of the School of Sustainability, Prof. Dr. Tanmay Khuntia, In-charge of School Connect at the School of Sustainability, Dr. Manorama Mohanty, Director of Meteorological Centre, BBSR, Dr. N Sanath Kumar, IFS, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park, Ms Durga Nayak(the beloved mother of Poly Madam), former Vice Principal, Ms Annie Dash, Ms Anita Acharya,former Vice Principal of MPS,Khandagiri, Ms Chitra Ajay, Principal, MPS, Pahal, Ms Supreet Rajpal, Principal , MPS, Khandagiri, Ms Sagufta Parvin, Principal , MPS, Puri, Ms Mamata Mishra, Pre Primary Head, MPS, Puri, Mr Rajdeep Kaur, Co-ordinator,MPS, Cuttack, Mr Milan Panda, Education Officer, Nandankanan, BBSR, Ms Rupsana Pradhan, Assistant Education Officer, Nandankanan, BBSR, Colonel Balu Bharat, Principal, Sainik School and Chairman, Sahodaya Schools Complex, BBSR, Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal,KIIT International School, and Secretary of Sahodaya Schools Complex, BBSR, Dr.Satyabrata Minaketan, Principal, ODM Public School and Vice Chairman of Sahodaya Schools Complex, Ms Sandhya Jena, Principal, BJEM-1, Ms Ipsita Das, Principal, DAV, Unit-VIII, and others.

The awards, trophies, medals and certificates were given away not only to the achievers for their outstanding performances but also the students with hundred percent attendance for this session 2024-25.

The ceremony,‘Ankuram’ came to an end with the vote of thanks delivered by Ms Aparajita Mohapatra, theLiterary Secretary of the school. Shethanked the Principal as well as Mentor, Ms PolyPatnaikfor such a grand arrangement of the programme and providing students with such opportunities so as to help them in their all round development and place them firmly on a global platform in the years to come.

She also thanked all the dignitaries, guests, parents, teachers and students for their unstinted support and involvementin making this event a grand success.

The enthralling event concluded with the National Anthem sung by the congregation in unison.