Animal Welfare Board of India has issued advisories with regard to #straydogs and pet dogs. Ministry of Animal Husbandry said, in recent times, it has been brought to the notice that atrocities against the dogs, feeders of dogs and care givers and conflicts among urban residents are increasing day by day.

The Ministry said, Central Government has framed the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rule, 2001 which is to be implemented by the local authority to control the population of stray dogs. The main focus of the rules is on anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs and neutering of stray dogs as means of population stabilization.

The Ministry said, it has been noticed that there is lack of proper implementation of Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules by the Municipal Corporation, Local Bodies and instead attempts are made for relocation of dogs from the urban areas. The Supreme Court has in various orders specifically mentioned that relocation of dogs cannot be permitted. The Municipal Corporations need to implement the Animal Birth Control and Anti Rabies Program jointly. The resident welfare association also cannot deny feeding of dogs or creation of feeding spot in those areas where these dogs are residing. All the resident welfare association and Citizen have been requested not to take any kind of adverse action against the feeders of dogs.