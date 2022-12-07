Animal Keeper’s Training Programme at National Zoological Park

New Delhi : National Zoological Park, New Delhi (Delhi Zoo) is organizing an Animal Keeper’s Training Programme for three days from 7th of December to 9th of December. In the inaugural session held today, the Director, National Zoological Park, highlighted the importance of Animal Keepers role. It was followed by an expert talk by Dr. Arvind Mathur, VO, Nahargarh Biological Park, Rajasthan. The topic for the talk was “Disease Management and Role of Zoo Keepers”, where an interactive session between the keepers and Dr. Mathur took place. The head keepers, MTS, and other animal keeping DPL staff of National Zoological Park activily participated in the program. A field visit with the keepers was also done to educate the staff of the best practices. Emphasis was laid on upkeep of Wolf, Gharial and Asiatic Lion.