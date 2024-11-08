Anil Pradhan from Odisha Bags Third Rohini Nayyar Prize for Impact in STEM Education

Anil Pradhan, a 28-year-old engineer from Odisha, has won the third Rohini Nayyar Prize for his work promoting STEM education in rural India. As co-founder of the Young Tinker Foundation, he developed ‘Tinker-on-Wheels,’ a mobile lab that provides hands-on learning in robotics and 3D printing to students in Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, impacting over 2.5 lakh students.

Pradhan, who also helped lead India’s third-ranked team at the 2021 NASA Rover Challenge, received the award for his contributions to rural development. The prize includes a Rs 10 lakh cash award, citation, and trophy.