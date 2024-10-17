Angul Satkosia Tiger Reserve Enhances Wildlife Protection

The Angul Satkoshia Tiger Sanctuary in Odisha has received 12 state-of-the-art patrolling vans, alongside additional vans for Balukhand and Kapilas Sanctuaries. The launch event took place today near the Bharatpur Sanctuary in Bhubaneswar, led by Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Principal Secretary of the Forest Department, and Wildlife PCCF Sushant Nanda.

These advanced patrolling vehicles are designed to enhance operational efficiency for the sanctuary’s range office, focusing on animal protection. Equipped with GPS navigation and a wildlife rescue system, the vans will play a crucial role in safeguarding wildlife. The PCCF also announced that tigers are expected to arrive at the Angul Satkoshia Tiger Sanctuary soon.