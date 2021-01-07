Angul Collector Appreciates JSPL Foundations for Women Empowerment Initiatives

Angul: Collector and District Magistrate of Angul Mr Siddharth Shankar Swain, IAS visited the Jeevika Kendra (Women Livelihood Center) set up by JSPL Foundation, the CSR Arm of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) at Village Bada Mahitala under Chhendipada Block. The Collector visited different units such as mushroom spawn making, mushroom cultivation, Herbal spa products, Jute product manufacturing, low cost sanitary napkin making, Incense stick making and various food product manufacturing run by women SHGs and supported by JSPL Foundation in collaboration with ORMAS, Odisha Livelihood Mission and Mission Shakti.

He also interacted with the women SHG and Producers members and appreciated JSPL Foundation for its initiatives to empower women. The enthused women folks happily narrated their experience of association with the centre. The women at the centre explained the methods and techniques of the product manufacturing. Mr Swain assured to support some of the initiatives for attaining a higher scale of production and sale through collaborations and market linkage with better branding, packaging and producing premium products which are in demand. He discussed the scope for co-branding spa products with the start- up companies dealing with similar products.

Mr Swain also elaborated upon developing clusters on farm based organic products and value addition of the same. He agreed to provide an outlet for the product’s sale at Angul District Headquarter.

During the visit on January 6, 2021, the Collector suggested that JSPL Foundation should attend the district level meeting for livelihood promotion for better collaboration and partnership. This can create models for income generation and livelihood promotion of rural women, contributing to their empowerment.

Jan Jeevika Kendra is a special initiative by JSPL Foundation to promote women entrepreneurship and facilitate their empowerment through various income generation activities. About 160 women from the nearby villages are utilising their free time to earn supplemental income for the family on a sustainable basis. The Foundation supports the women SHG members through seed capital, training, capacity building, zero cost revolving fund for working capital and market linkage.

On January 7, 2021, the District Collector Mr Swain also visited Adruta Children home at Angul which provides shelter to 150 parentless and abandoned children. He appreciated JSPL Foundation for supporting the shelter home with nutritional supplements and construction of a hostel building and a multipurpose hall.

The Collector stated that the projects and the deep driven initiatives of the JSPL Foundation are praise worthy and is a model for the development sectors and organisations.

