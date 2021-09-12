Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan Inaugurates World Odisha Society

Bhubaneswar: World Odisha Society (WOS) is destined, Dedicated and determined for the all round well being of odia Diaspora Worldwide, underlined the Distinguished Dignitaries. Particularly they exudes confidence that the WOS will play key and vital role in building New and Best Odisha around the year2036, when Odisha State will be Celebrating Centenary of her formation. Inaugurating the World Odisha Society on the Auspicious Occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi the Chief Guest Governor of Andhra Pradesh Dr. Biswabhushan Harichandan described the Indian Culture as unique and unparalled in the Universe. Odisha has incredible contribution for the glorification of Indian Culture he added. Dr. Harichandan emphasised that every Odia on Earth is the proud inheritor of our Heroic Soil, Bleeding mass struggle and rich warrior tradition.

Dr. Harichandan launched the Website of WOS during the Occasion. While hundreds of viewers consisting representatives of Odia Samaj of many Countries, Prominent NROs and Odisha Lovers across the Globe took part in the Grand online Inaugural Ceremony, more than thousand of audiences witnessed the Mega Event through Live Streaming by Social networks.

In a Goodwill Video Message Governor of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal, lauded the noble Commitment of World Odisha Society to ensure Safety, Security and Solidarity and well being of NROs all over the World. Professor Lal also complimented Odias settled abroad for their active initiative in projecting, promoting and popularising the essence, excellence and Fragrance of Lord Shri Jagannath Cult and philosophy.

Speaking on the Occasion as Chief Speaker the Speaker of Odisha Assembly Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro, praised the noble endeavour of World Odisha Society to unite all Odias under one roof.

National Spokesperson of BJP Dr. Sambit Patra underlined that Odisha and Jagannath Culture has tremendous contribution towards the furtherance of Democracy in the World.

National President of Servants of People Society Raj kumar reaffirmed The Premier Odia Daily Samaja’s continued Service towards protecting the interest of Odia Diaspora

Former Minister Prasad Harichandan mentioned that World Odisha Society’s effort to unite Odias worldwide carry vast promise and huge prospects.

Chief Patron of World Odisha Society Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro launched the Membership Drive of WOS and became its First Member.

Founder of WOS Dr. Arundhati Debi introduced the Guests in the Web Meeting. Delivering Welcome Speech, Chairman of WOS Kishore Dwibedi declared that WOS will strive its best to transmit the Long cherished hopes, aspirations and dreams of Two Crore Non Resident Odias into reality. Sudhashree Dash from Dubai moderated the proceedings. General Secretary of Odisha Samaj U.K. Siba Rajan Biswal presented a brief account about WOS’s Website. World Woman Foundation Chairman Rupa Dash from U.S.A. informed about the Membership Drive of WOS. President of Australia Odia Samaj Dr. Nalini Pati presented Vote of Thanks.

Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota inaugurated the Colourful Cultural Jamboori entitled Cultural Carnival organised to mark the Occasion. Renowned Artistes Baishnab Kailash, Saswat Joshi, Amrita Bharati Sasmita – Sangram enthralled the audiences by their scintillating Musical presentations. Akshay Mohanty from U.S.A. ably conducted the Cultural Session. Ace Anchor Pushpanjali Barik from Delhi Co – ordinated the Cultural Programme.