Bhubaneswar: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar today and discuss several issues including interstate border dispute, Polavaram Project and construction of barrage over Vamsadhara river

Reddy will discuss issues related to the construction of Neradi barrage over the Vamsadhara River, the Kotia cluster of border villages, and the Janjhavathi project.

In April, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written for a meeting to resolve the issues amicably. Meeting delayed as Covid cases rose after April