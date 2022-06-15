Anand Mahindra and Venu Srinivasan appointed to RBI board

New Delhi: The Central Government has nominated Chairman of Mahindra group Anand Gopal Mahindra, TVS Motor’s Chairman Venu Srinivasan, Zydus Lifescience’s Chairman Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel along with IIM Ahmedabad’s ex-faculty Ravindra Dholakia as part-time non-official Directors on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India.

In a notification issued yesterday, the Central Bank said the appointment will be for a period of four years effective from June 14.

The four new appointees will be part of the 10 non-official directors of the Governing body of the RBI appointed by the Government from time to time.

The official full-time directors of the RBI governing board consist of the Governor and four deputy governors.