Bhubaneswar: Anahita Mishra finishes at the top 6th position at World Skate’s Riccione Battle event at Riccione, Italy today. She is the only Indian in the long list of the final 20 Qualifiers to enter the semi-finals.

She entered the top 16 and Knock-out her Chinese Taipei opponent to enter in the top eight. She eventually lost to World ranked 5th skater of Italy.

Anahita is the current reigning champion and record holder in the Jr Women Inline Freestyle speed slalom in India. She is also the only Odia to play for India at the World Skate Games 2024 to be held in Rome in September this year.

Anahita the grand daughter of eminent Publisher Late Shri Khanda Kshirod Mishra and her maternal grandfather being Ex-Odisha High court Lawyer Late Sri Suryakanta Sanganeria. Both the grandfathers have been earlier members of Cuttack Shanti Committee from Khatbin Sahi and Binode Behari respectively.

She has been a constant winner since 2020 at both National and International competitions and has won excellence awards in Skating from RSFI and has been felicitated by the then CM of Odisha Shri Naveen Pattnaik. In a non-skating playing state – she has been an ambassador and has encouraged many young children to learn and play the lovely game of roller skates.