Jan Samarth Portal available on 24/7 basis and presently hosts loans under 13 credit linked Government Schemes

New Delhi : The Government launched “Jan Samarth” Portal on 6th June 2022. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Giving more details, the Minister stated that the salient features of the “Jan Samarth” Portal are as under:

It connects all stakeholders like beneficiaries, financial institutions, Central/State Government Agencies, & Nodal Agencies on a common platform.

Applicant can initially access 13 schemes through a single platform.

Intuitive guidance to applicants for checking subsidy eligibility.

Auto recommendation of the best suitable scheme for beneficiary.

Digital approval of loan application based on digital verifications.

Beneficiary can track real time status of their loan application.

The Minister further stated that the use of “Jan Samarth” Portal by applicants will ease the loan application and disbursement process as the applicant can upload his application and the rule engine for approval of the applications is inbuilt. This will save time and effort as applicant can apply for a loan on the portal which is available on 24/7 basis.

The portal presently hosts loans under 13 credit linked Government Schemes catering to youth, students, entrepreneurs and farmers viz. Education Loans, Agriculture Loans, Business Activity Loans, and Livelihood Loans, the Minister stated.

Any applicant/beneficiary can register, check eligibility under various Government Schemes and apply for digital loan approval through Jan Samarth Portal, the Minister stated.

