An Interaction with NCC Cadets and Pledge Against Drug Abuse on 12 September, 2022

New Delhi : Considering the urgent need to convey the dangerous implications of menace of drugs to youth and recognizing the huge influence of the NCC among the youth, an interaction with NCC Cadets and mass pledge against drug abuse will be organized by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment on 12 September, 2022 at BHIM Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) in New Delhi.

The interaction event will be jointly presided by Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar. All 17 State Directorates of NCC in the country will participate in the event through live streaming.

Principal Secretaries of Social Welfare Departments of States, Dr. Ambedkar Chair Educational institutes and students from educational institutions have also been requested to attend the event online. All the District Collectors have been asked to facilitate participation and viewing of this interaction and pledge taking event to NCC Cadets and youth in their respective districts. It is expected that Thousands of NCC Cadets and youth across the country are expected to participate in the event.

The Department of Social Justice & Empowerment is the Nodal Department in the Government of India for Drug Demand Reduction. To create awareness among youth, children and community, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) has been launched by Govt. of India on 15th August, 2020 in identified 272 districts. So far more than 8 crore people including 3 crore youths, 2 crore women and 1.59 lakh educational institutions have become a part of NMBA.

With active involvement of NCC Cadets, the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment is expected to take this Abhiyaan to new heights and achieve the target of Nasha Mukt Bharat.