An exquisite sand art by renowned artist Dr. Subala Maharana captures the essence of Lord Jagannath at Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: An exquisite sand art by renowned artist Dr. Subala Maharana captures the essence of Lord Jagannath at Bhubaneswar Airport. The artwork beautifully portrays the iconic conch shell (sankha) symbolizing the sacred land, alongside the vibrant Ratha Jatra, featuring the three majestic chariots. Central to this depiction is the figure of Bhakta Dasia Bauri, known for his deep devotion, shown offering coconut to the Lord. This intricate sand art not only celebrates Odisha’s rich cultural heritage but also offers travelers a mesmerizing glimpse into the spiritual heart of Puri as well as Odisha.

