An Evening of Entertainment With LG SIGNATURE

New Delhi :LG recently hosted members of the UK media and key retail partners of LG SIGNATURE at BST Hyde Park, UK’s leading music festival held over a couple of weeks once a year in London’s Hyde Park, to enjoy the luxurious “LG SIGNATURE Hosts” experience. The ‘money can’t buy’ event was held at one of only seven fully catered, private hospitality suites at legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary concert.

Tom Harrow, wine director of Honest Grapes

Within the LG SIGNATURE suite, attendees could enjoy various British refreshments including Scotch eggs and a ‘best of British’ wine tasting session with Tom Harrow, known as ‘The Wine Chap’. While savoring every sip of four perfectly chilled, select British wines, including Wiston Estate Rosé NV, Kit’s Coty Chardonnay, Hoffman & Rathbone Pinot Noir and Nyetimber Demi-Sec Sparkling, guests were able to learn about and experience the impressive features, unique functions and design aspects of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, from which the wine was being served.

The event also presented the perfect opportunity to introduce LG SIGNATURE Washer and Dryer to the people of the UK, an advanced laundry duo delivering the ultimate living experience to discerning individuals with both functionality and timeless aesthetics at the forefront of its design process. While a black tempered glass door and porcelain enamel coating allow it to complement any luxury setting, the LG SIGNATURE Washer and Dryer also benefits the environment with minimized noise levels and 4A-rated energy efficiency.

The concert began with incredible performances from young, talented musicians including Sam Fender and Courtney Barnett, followed by two unforgettable hours of The Rolling Stones rocking the stage with their all-time classics. At the end of the evening, each guest was gifted an LG SIGNATURE leather double wine holder containing two of the wines presented during its tasting event – Hoffman & Rathbone Pinot Noir and Wiston Estate Rosé NV – as well as an LG SIGNATURE-branded champagne stopper.

The event was the latest LG SIGNATURE Hosts experience to present exclusive access to one of the most prestigious, in-demand events in the UK. With aesthetically pleasing LG SIGNATURE products seamlessly blending into every experience, customers can simultaneously appreciate the brilliance of the show and LG’s premium devices in one place.