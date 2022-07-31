Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 6.0 Richter scale today at 8:13 am jolted the eastern Nepal. Tremors of the earthquake were felt across eastern and central Nepal.

An Earthquake of ml 6.0 occurred around martim birta of Khotang District at 08:13 NEMRC/DMG.@NDRRMA_Nepal @NEOCOfficial — NEMRC, Nepal (@NepalNsc) July 31, 2022

According to National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), an earthquake measuring 6.0 Richter Scale rattled the Kathmandu Valley and other parts of the country at 8:13 AM. It is said that the epicenter of the earthquake was in Martimbirta area of Khotang district.

The depth of the epicentre was monitored at 10 Km in eastern Nepal, determined to be at 27.14 degrees North latitude and 86.67 degrees east longitude. No damages or casualties have been reported so far.

The recent earthquakes in Nepal have caused unprecedented damage to lives and property has necessitated the demand for well-framed policy measures to manage such disasters.

A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara on April 25, 2015. It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.

The earthquake, which was known as the Gorkha earthquake also shook several cities across north India and tremors were also felt in Lahore, Pakistan, Lhasa in Tibet, and in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Following the quake, Kathmandu`s international airport was shut down.

The earthquake also triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, killing 22 people. A major aftershock took place on May 12, 2015, the epicentre of this quake was near the Chinese border between Kathmandu and Mount Everest. It was estimated that over 200 people were killed in this quake and over 2,500 injured.

Nepal had suffered its worst recorded earthquake in 1934. It was measured at 8.0 and destroyed the cities of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Patan.