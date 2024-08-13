An Automated Weather Station (AWS) for Farmers have been Setup by TPWODL

Burla, 12.08.2024: As a part of TPWODL’s commitment towards society, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) function has successfully set up an Automated Weather Station (AWS), which is dedicated to the farmers of Baduapalli village in Maneswar block of Sambalpur. Mr. Parveen Verma, CEO, TPWODL, inaugurated the ‘Automated Weather Station’ today at Baduapalli village in Maneswar block of Sambalpur District.

This state-of-the-art facility is designed to support local farmers by providing accurate, real-time weather data to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience. A farmer’s field study has also been established for the promotion of organic farming. TPWODL will conduct training sessions to ensure local farmers can make effective use of the data to enhance their farming strategies.

The Automated Weather Station (AWS) is a facility equipped with various sensors and instruments to measure and record data like weather forecasts, humidity levels, temperature trends, and other critical meteorological information. Farmers will get weather forecast beforehand, which will enable them to take decisions, which will

enhance productivity, reduced risks, and smart agriculture, benefiting over 3000 farmers associated with the project.

Data generated by the automated weather station is analysed, and Agri-advisory based on that is being shared daily over a WhatsApp group with the farmers for their ease of understanding and operations.

There is also a booklet on organic farming practices, diversification, and intensification of farming practices launched by the CEO of TPWODL on the occasion.

This initiative will align with TPWODL’s broader CSR commitment to fostering sustainable development and improving the quality of life in the communities it serves.

“We are excited to launch this automated weather station in Baduapalli village, reflecting our ongoing dedication to supporting local farmers and advancing sustainable agricultural practices,” said Mr. Parveen Verma, CEO, TPWODL. “By providing real-time, actionable weather information, we aim to enhance farming efficiency and contribute to the overall prosperity of the farmer community.”