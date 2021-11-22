Amway India reaffirms #GoodnessInside with Chyawanprash by Nutrilite

New Delhi, November 22, 2021: Strengthening its leadership in the nutrition and wellness segment, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies, recently announced its foray into the Chyawanprash segment with Chyawanprash by Nutrilite. As consumers increasingly look for ‘good for us’ ingredients to maintain a healthy lifestyle, Amway has rolled out its #GoodnessInside campaign, echoing the brand ethos of helping people live better, healthier lives. Through this campaign, the brand brings alive acts of goodness in people by which they help others lead better lives, just like the Chyawanprash does.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India, said, “Self-care continues to be of utmost priority with a focus on ‘what’s best for us’ for consumers today. In line with this trend, the #GoodnessInside campaign reaffirms Amway’s support to people’s health and immunity journey, highlighting how Chyawanprash by Nutrilite fulfills this commitment of invigorating the ‘acchai ka swaad’ or taste of goodness inside-out. In a cluttered market, this campaign brings alive the spirit of doing good through simple and potent storytelling and creates awareness about the product in ways that are compelling to our audience.”

“Today’s consumers, especially the U35, are ‘going back to the roots’ evaluating products made of traditional Indian herbs. Towards this, we have been aggressively innovating and strengthening our product offering under the traditional nutrition herbs range from Nutrilite, Amway’s globally renowned nutrition brand that has already set a benchmark in the niche nutrition and wellness space, “he added.

The #GoodnessInside campaign comprises two short yet powerful and engaging digital films. The films capture the unwavering spirit of people and reflect the shared values of spreading goodness within society. Through a heartwarming message of ‘acchai ka swaad’, each film highlights Chyawanprash by Nutrilite and its benefits, while tying it back to real-life situations. The first film follows the story of a small business owner and how his grandchild, along with neighbourhood kids, help him support his business in the current times by assisting him in delivering essentials within the neighbourhood. Similarly, the second film revolves around a professional dancer resuming her classes with the help of a young neighbour turned student. The films portray that goodness isn’t bound with any physical demarcation and that one needs to look after people around them while this spoonful of goodness takes care of you. It reaffirms the belief that goodness is a choice that we make every day, just like the goodness inside Chyawanprash by Nutrilite.

Earlier this year, Amway India forayed into a new category with the launch of Nutrilite Chyawanprash to strengthen the immunity supporting portfolio. Combining the best of nature and science with the best of traditional wisdom, Chyawanprash by Nutrilite is a concentrated blend of nutrient-rich 32 herbs authenticated by DNA fingerprinting made with 16 certified organic ingredients, and with no preservatives. Touted for its immense health benefits and inspired by classical Indian recipes, Chyawanprash by Nutrilite formulation primarily aims to support immunity, rejuvenation of the body, boosts strength and stamina, besides helping fight day-to-day infections, with regular use. From the seed to supplementation stage, Amway follows 9 stringent steps. Chyawanprash by Nutrilite offers assured levels of Purity, Safety, and Potency and is backed by Nutrilite’s 80-year strong legacy of scientific research, making it an effective product to maintain one’s health.

#GoodnessInside campaign has been rolled out across Amway’s digital platforms, such as Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Conceptualized by Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, elaborating on the films, Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi said, “We have always collaborated with Amway to create powerful human stories for their products. This time around it was Chyawanprash- a product filled with natural goodness and immunity benefits. It couldn’t have happened at a more opportune time, with the world reeling from a pandemic. The two films we created were shot in Cochin under strict COVID guidelines and tell heart-warming stories of two elderly people who face the brunt of the pandemic but are ‘rescued’ by the innocence, innovation and goodness of children.”