Amway India Joins Hands with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide meals to school children

Bhubaneswar : Amway India, one of the leading companies supporting health and wellbeing needs, is addressing the critical issue of childhood malnutrition through a transformative initiative to support a healthier future for India’s underprivileged children. According tothe Ministry of Women and Child Development, 7.7% of children (around 43 lakh) in India are malnourished , highlighting a critical issue that the government is prioritizing with efforts to improve nutritional outcomes. Committed to the cause of childhood malnutrition, as part ofNutrilite’s 90th-anniversary celebration, Amway, supported by its distributors and employees,has collaborated with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to sponsor over 90,000 nutritious meals for children in government schools.

In the spirit of Children’s Day, the initiative extended furtherwith educational sessions toempower students with knowledge about nutrition, hygiene, mental health, and balanced diets. Amway volunteers actively participated by serving nutritious meals to the children. This impactful initiative spanned eight key locations: Delhi, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Chennai, aiming to spark meaningful change for a brighter future.

Commenting on the Children’s Day initiative, Mr Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, said, “For nine decades our flagship nutrition brand, Nutrilite, has been inspiring people to live a healthy life by promoting optimal health and wellbeing. As part of Nutrilite’s90th-anniversary celebrations, with the support of our distributors and employees, we are proud to collaborate with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide over 90,000 nutritious meals to children in government schools alongside imparting essential nutrition education. Through this initiative, students gain valuable knowledge on making healthier choices—covering balanced diets, mental health, and hygiene practices—empowering them to lead brighter, healthier lives. We firmly believe that proper nutrition is the foundation for the growth and success of young minds.In a country where India contributes a third of the global burden of malnutrition , nurturing children through adequate nutrition is not just important—it is essential. To this end, we’re steadfast in our commitment to building a healthier nation for a better tomorrow.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Shridhar Venkat, CEO of the Akshaya Patra Foundation said, “We are happy to collaborate with Amway India once again. With their generous support, we can provide over 90,000 nutritious meals to government school children through our 72 kitchens nationwide. This partnership goes beyond just feeding children;it helps to ensure a healthier future for the next generation. We sincerely thank the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the state governments for their unwavering support, which enables us to continue nourishing children across the country.”

Amway India’s efforts and initiatives are aligned with its health and wellbeing vision that resonates with the Government of India’s aim of building a healthier nation. In addition to partnering with Akshaya Patra to promote good nutrition, this Children’s Day Amway also organized awareness initiatives under the theme “Feed with Kindness – Preparation and Distribution of Nutritious Food” in association with its Power of 5 program partner ChildFund India across its program locations in Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow, as well as its Village Health Program partner, S R Trust (Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center) in Dindigul district, promoting the importance of nutrition and community support.

Amway has a long-standing association with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to promote the importance of nutrition. This includes sponsoring mid-day meals for 1,600 students and conducting nutrition education sessions for underprivileged children in 2022. In 2021, as part of its COVID relief efforts, Amway—supported by its distributors and employees—distributed thousands of nutrition kits across Gurugram, Thane, Panvel, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar, reaching over 10,000 individuals affected by the pandemic.