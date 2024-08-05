Amrutanjan Healthcare recognized as Best Healthcare Brand for 2nd consecutive year

Bhubaneswar: Amrutanjan Healthcare, a purpose-driven and innovative organization with a history of 131-year in India’s healthcare industry, was felicitated with the esteemed Best Healthcare Brand award at the 7th edition of ET Now Best Healthcare Brands event. This recognition came after a meticulous and rigorous selection process among 1000 other healthcare brands across the country. The recognition is particularly prestigious as only a limited number of brands could meet the criteria.

Amrutanjan Healthcare has a diverse product portfolio spanning across various healthcare categories. With unique blend of science and Ayurveda the brand ensures effective relief backed by clinical trials. Innovation as a cornerstone of Amrutanjan’s success, the company introduced convenient formats like roll-on pain relief and the first-ever hydrogel pain patch, making pain management solutions more accessible for the consumers.

With today’s changing consumer demand, Amrutanjan is rapidly evolving by embracing digitization and technology. The digital transformation includes significant investments in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer platforms, leveraging social media presence, launching apps like “Comfy Period Tracker” to improve consumer connect.

The ET Now Best Healthcare Brand award is a testament to Amrutanjan Healthcare’s excellence and commitment in meeting the diverse healthcare needs of consumers worldwide. Amrutanjan continues to place a high value on providing the greatest care and constant innovation while offering a broad selection of reliable products.

Mr. S. Sambhu Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, expressing his appreciation, said, “Receiving the ET Now Best Healthcare Brands Award is an honor for us. This accolade is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare solutions that improve the lives of our consumers. We are immensely grateful to our dedicated team, loyal customers, and supportive partners who have been instrumental in our success. Moving forward, we will continue to innovate and uphold the highest standards in healthcare, ensuring that we remain a trusted name in every household.”

Mr. Mani Bhagavatheeswaran, Chief Marketing Officer of Amrutanjan Healthcare, added, “This recognition validates our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. By focusing on evolving consumer needs, Amrutanjan remains relevant and accessible for the generations to come. We are constantly pushing ourselves to create products that not only provide relief, but also enhance the overall well-being of our users. We strive to foster stronger connections and deliver personalized healthcare solutions.”

In addition to pain management offerings, Amrutanjan Healthcare provides products in other categories such as Cold and Congestion remedies (Relief), Beverages (Electro+ Rehydrate), Women’s Hygiene range of products (Comfy) and Health & Hygiene (Stop Itch)