AMRUT focuses on development of basic urban infrastructure which includes sewerage & septage management and storm water drainage

New Delhi : To complement the efforts of States/UT Governments, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) being implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in 500 cities and towns focuses on development of basic urban infrastructure which includes sewerage & septage management and storm water drainage. Under AMRUT Mission, States/Union Territories (UTs) have taken up 799 projects worth ₹2,952 crores for elimination of 3,770 water-logging points. So far, 633 projects worth ₹1,180 crore have been completed which has resulted in elimination of around 2,300 water-logging points.

Water logging is caused by many factors including unplanned urbanization. Management of water logging falls under the purview of the concerned State / Union Territory (UT) as urban planning including town planning is one of the functions of the Urban Local Body as enumerated in the Twelfth Schedule of the Constitution of India. The data relating to economic loss and deaths due to water logging is not maintained by MoHUA.

MoHUA has published a Manual on Storm Water Drainage Systems – 2019 for the guidance of States/UTs. This manual covers aspects of sustainable design, planning and management of storm water drainage in urban areas.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.