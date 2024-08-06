Amrit Udyan to open for the public from August 16 to September 15

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, will grace the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024 on August 14, 2024. The Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (the last entry will be at 05:15 PM).

For the first time, August 29 will be exclusively reserved for sportspersons to mark National Sports Day. Also like the previous year, September 5 will be reserved for teachers on Teachers’ Day.

The Amrit Udyan will remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance.

Entry for the public will be from Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road.

Booking of slots and entry to the Udyan is free. Bookings can be made online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/) as well as through Self Service Kiosks placed outside Gate no. 35 for “Walk-in Visitors”.

A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No.35 (entry gate for the Udyan) will also be available for the convenience of the visitors.

The visitors can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum as well as witness change of guard ceremony in New Delhi, visit Rashtrapati Niwas Mashobra in Shimla and Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad by booking their slot online on (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/).

Entry to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will be free of cost for school children during the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024. Sportspersons and teachers can also visit the Museum without any charges on their exclusive days i.e. August 29 and September 5, 2024 respectively.