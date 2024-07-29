AMRIT SAROVAR MISSION Aims to Revitalize Water Bodies, Says Ministry of Jal Shakti

Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched on 24th April, 2022, with mission period till 15th August, 2023. Atleast 75 Amrit Sarovars were targeted in each rural district of all States/UTs (except Delhi,

Chandigarh and Lakshadweep), having minimum pondage area of 1 acre (0.4 hectare) and minimum water holding capacity of 10,000 cubic metre. A total of about 50,000 Amrit Sarovars were thus planned in the country.

Some of the other key directives under the Mission included use of technology at all stages of implementation, Sarovars to be site for flag hoisting on every 15th August & 26th January, and people’s participation at all stages of development.

State/UT wise details of Amrit Sarovars constructed/ rejuvenated under the Mission till date are given below: