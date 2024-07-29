National

AMRIT SAROVAR MISSION Aims to Revitalize Water Bodies, Says Ministry of Jal Shakti

Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched on 24th April, 2022, with mission period till 15th August, 2023. Atleast 75 Amrit Sarovars were targeted in each rural district of all States/UTs (except Delhi,

Chandigarh and Lakshadweep), having minimum pondage area of 1 acre (0.4 hectare) and minimum water holding capacity of 10,000 cubic metre. A total of about 50,000 Amrit Sarovars were thus planned in the country.

Some of the other key directives under the Mission included use of technology at all stages of implementation, Sarovars to be site for flag hoisting on every 15th August & 26th January, and people’s participation at all stages of development.

State/UT wise details of Amrit Sarovars constructed/ rejuvenated under the Mission till date are given below:

Sr. No. State/ UT Total number of Amrit Sarovars constructed/

rejuvenated as on date
Andhra Pradesh 2,154
Arunachal Pradesh 772
Assam 2,966
Bihar 2,613
Chhattisgarh 2,902
Goa 159
Gujarat 2,650
Haryana 2,120
Himachal Pradesh 1,691
Jammu And Kashmir 1,056
Jharkhand 2,050
Karnataka 4,056
Kerala 866
Madhya Pradesh 5,820
Maharashtra 3,055
Manipur 1,228
Meghalaya 707
Mizoram 1,031
Nagaland 256
Odisha 2,367
Punjab 1,450
Rajasthan 3,138
Sikkim 199
Tamil Nadu 2,488
Telangana 1,872
Tripura 682
Uttarakhand 1,322
Uttar Pradesh 16,630
West Bengal 25
Andaman & Nicobar* 228*
Dadra Nagar & Haveli, Daman & Diu 58
Ladakh 100
Puducherry 152
Total 68,863
