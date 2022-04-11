“Amrit Samagam” – Conference of Culture and Tourism Ministers of Government of India, State Governments and Union Territories on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being held on 12th and 13th April 2022 at New Delhi

New Delhi : The conference will be inaugurated by Minister of Home and Co-operation, Amit Shah.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has recently concluded its first year since its launch. In view of this, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has organized a two-day conference on April 12 and 13, 2022, in New Delhi to reflect on the progress of AKAM so far, gather best practices and ideate on the strategies to be adopted for the remaining period of the celebration, especially for upcoming crucial initiatives.

The conference will be inaugurated by Minister of Home and Co-operation, Shri Amit Shah. The opening address shall be delivered by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region of India (DoNER), Shri G. Kishan Reddy. Inaugural addresses of sessions shall be delivered by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture and Sri Ajay Bhatt.

The success of AKAM depends critically on the “Whole of Government” approach that ensures involvement of every Ministry, State and Union Territory (UT) in this campaign, along with the counterparts abroad. In view of this substantial scale and involvement of stakeholders, the conference shall be attended by Senior Government Officers from every State and UT. These officials shall include the following from each State/UT: Minister of Tourism, Minister of Culture, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Culture and Principal Secretary of Tourism.

The topics of discussion shall include landmark AKAM initiatives that involve mass public participation (Jan Bhagidhari) such as ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’, ‘International Yoga Day’, ‘Digital District Repository’, ‘Swatantra Swar’ and ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’. It shall also have a session by the Ministry of Tourism focusing on its significant contributions to the AKAM campaign. It shall also have an ideation session by States/UTs on the noteworthy progress made by them under AKAM, along with deliberations on best practices and lessons learned so far and how they can be incorporated going forward.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is a flagship initiative of the Central and State Governments, which has been launched to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. The objective of this programme is to recreate and renew the patriotic fervour of the independence movement, to recall the contribution of the freedom fighters and to create a vision for [email protected]