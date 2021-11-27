AMRI Hospitals observes Continuous Physiotherapy Education (C.P.E.) 3.O

Bhubaneswar: AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar observed Continuous Physiotherapy Education (C.P.E.) 3.O with participation of more than 100 professional physiotherapists from across all districts of Odisha. Continuous Physiotherapy Education (C.P.E.) conducted every year to generate awareness about the crucial contribution of physiotherapists towards the society enabling people to be mobile, healthy & independent.

The occasion was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Rama Raman Mohanty, Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET), Govt. of Odisha as Chief Guest & Dr. Patitapaban Mohanty (HOD of SVNIRTAR) as the Guest of Honor. Further, a continuous physiotherapy education (C.P.E.) program was organized with expert Doctors of AMRI Hospitals, which updated the attendee professional physiotherapists on the advanced practices in the field of Physiotherapy which will be beneficial for the patients & public. Dr. S Srinivas Rao spoke at length on the Brain Stroke & Hemiplegia in physiotherapy and Dr. Patitapaban Mohanty spoke on the Osteoarthritis Knee joint for physiotherapists.

Ms. Nilanjana Mukherjee, Vice President & Unit Head, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar said, “Physiotherapists help to take care of patients in all phases of healing from initial diagnosis through the restorative and preventive stages of recovery.” Dr. Sunil Kumar Dash, MS, Orthopaedics acknowledged that “Due to expert & technically skilled physiotherapists, the length of stay (LOS) of patients in hospital is reduced as the recovery is faster”. Dr. Siddharth Mishra, Medical Superitendent, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar shared his thoughts at the C.P.E. and said, “Physical therapy is to help regain & restore the pain-free and comfortable movement and overall health that a person experienced prior to an injury, illness or disability”.

This event was organized by Institute of Physiotherapy & Rehabilitations, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar, headed by Dr. Sibani Sankar Tripathy (PT) along with his dedicated professional skilled team members, Dr. Priyabrata Mishra, Dr. Soumya Ranjan Mohanty, Dr. Amit Santra and & others. Over 200 patients receive physiotherapy treatment daily at AMRI Hospitals.