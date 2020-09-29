AMRI Hospitals in association with BMC organized Healthy Heart Health Check up Camp

Bhubaneswar: AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar in association with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation organised a Healthy Heart Check up Camp at BMC Office Bhubaneswar to mark the celebration of World Heart Day 2020.

The Health Camp was organised to create awareness around ill effects of sedentary lifestyle on one’s heart and resultant rise of coronary ailments. Especially the BMC officials are working restlessly during this COVID-19 pandemic.

AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar announced many unique Health packages. The special Cardiac Package can be availed at Rs 999, while the Happy Heart Club Annual membership at Rs 1999 relaunched for minimizing the heart risks.

A Healthy Heart cardiac package which includes Glucose, Lipid Profile, CBC, Echo, ECG, LFT, TMT, Urea, Creatinine, X-ray Chest, Dietician consultation and cardiologist consultation also started with 25% discount on Rs.2999 /-.

Other than these packages, AMRI Hospitals will also be launching an online campaign throughout the month to spread the awareness related to heart health. Both the online and offline campaigns are intended to promote the importance of heart health among the masses.

Heart health is a major concern in both rural and urban areas in India, and eastern India is no exception. Changing lifestyle and increasing work load has rendered people with no time to focus on their health. Smoking, unhealthy eating and consumption of alcohol is further aggravating the situation, leading to various heart diseases.

World Heart Day, over the years, has become a platform for generating awareness among the masses.

Mr. Suvendu Kumar Sahu, Dy. Commissioner, BMC, Bhubaneswar praised the initiative taken by AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar for organizing the Health Check up camp for the COVID warriors at BMC Office. He mentioned that this is the need of the hour, because the BMC employees are so much involved in the fight against COVID 19 that they are overlooking their health many times. So this type of health awareness and heath check up camps will help their health needs.

Around 150 BMC employees attended the camp today.

