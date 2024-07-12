Kathmandu: Among the 65 passengers on the buses that were pushed into the river, 6 are Indians, as per Nepal Police.

Two buses carrying passengers went missing in the Trishuli River early this morning due to landslides in the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road section in Chitwan district, officials confirmed. The buses were carrying around 65 passengers, it is reported.

Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Indra Dev Yadav, confirmed that the two vehicles fell into the river at 3:30 this morning.

According to Yadav, a bus of Ganapati Deluxe heading to Gaur in Rautahat from Kathmandu was reportedly carrying 41 people, and the other bus named Angel Deluxe en route to Kathmandu from Birgunj had 24 people on board.

Chief District Officer Yadav, who is currently at the incident site, said that rescue workers have started working to clear the landslide debris.

Emergency Contact Number for Indians requiring assistance / information regarding incident of 2 buses falling into Trishuli River in Simaltar area of Chitwan District on 12 July: +977-9851316807 [Emergency Helpline] +977-9851107021 [Attache (Consular)]