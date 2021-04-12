AMNS India Public Hearing successfully conducted by OSPCB

Keonjhar: The Public Hearing for the proposed expansion of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India)’s Benefication Plant and relocation of Tailing Dam at Sankari village in Keonjhar District has been successfully conducted by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB). The Public Hearing was conducted, strictly observing the Covid 19 guidelines,issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), GoI. The event was received mammoth support from people of Project affected villagers, PRI members .

The inhabitants of Sankari village and its adjecnt area attended the meeting and cent percent of villagers expressed their willingness in favour of project. Besides officials of the district administration, senior officers from Odisha State Pollution Control Board, representatives of NGOs were present.

Sri Puskar Behera, Regional Officer – Keonjhar, State Polluton Control Board, Odisha conducted the Public Hearing meeting and Mr Santosh Kumar Nayak presided over the meeting.

Mr Santosh Kumar Nayak, Additional District Magistrate, Keonjhar said “The public hearing was successfully conducted and thanked to the villagers who wholeheartedly supported the expansion of the Iron Ore Benefication Plant and relocation of Tailing Dam”.

Mr. Lakshmi Charan Mahapatra, Head-Corporate Affairs, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS India) explaind the present expansion plan of the company and assured to fulfill the demands of villagers who are likely to be affected by the project. He also assured that the company will work in positive note to bring all round development in the area and for the upliftment of the socio economic condition of the people as the prevailing land acquisition act and State Govt.’s R&R policy.

AM/NS India which has proposed to State Pollution Contrl Board,Odisha to have Environment Assessment for expansion of its existing Iron Ore Benecifation Plant from 10.7 MTPA to 16 MTPA, laying of Tailing Pipeline & Return Water Pipeline from Benefication Plant to Tailing Dam and laying of Water Pipeline & Slurry Pipeline from Benefication Plant to Ghoraburhani – Sagasahi Iron Ore Block at village Dabuna and Sankari in mineral rich Keonjhar District.

.

Related