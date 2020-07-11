Amitabh Bachchan tested COVID19 positive; shifted to Nanavati Hospital

Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan tested CoviD positive, admitted in Nanavati Hospital . I have tested positive for COVID19 and have been shifted to hospital, says Bachchan in twitter.

The actor tweeted, “I have tested Covid positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Big B will also return to host the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The auditions of the show concluded in May this year.

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

