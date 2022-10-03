Amitabh Bachchan Co-Anchors Banega Swasth India Season 9, A 12-Hour Live Telethon

Mumbai: With an aim to making holistic good health for all Indians a common goal, India’s longest running and most credible social initiative for health is back for year 9. This campaign has been acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its impact on public awareness on health and hygiene.

Debuting as Banega Swacch India 8 years ago, for promoting hygiene and cleanliness, the campaign transformed into Banega Swasth India, taking forward Gandhiji’s assertion that cleanliness and health are intertwined. Every year highlighted themes on good hygiene practices, clean environment and health, how a healthy India is a prosperous India and how no Indian must be left behind in the quest for good health.

Season 9’s theme Lakshya Sampoorn Swasthya Ka, focuses on holistic good health for every Indian regardless and of their backgrounds. To build a future where every Indian has access to good health care and to improve average life expectancy to 80 years of age through innovation, technology, access to medical care and focused self-care. The 12-hour telethon attended by Ministers representing different states, experts from the WHO, innovators, doctors, artists and health care workers who function on the frontlines helping the most vulnerable people, focused on how we can achieve the goal of holistic health for all, setting the tone for the new year of the Campaign.

These conversations were interspersed with live performances by esteemed artists such as Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Palak Mucchal, Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, Aastha Gill, Dharmesh Yelonde and Ganesh Acharya.

The event highlighted the need to prevent ill-health, and not just cure it. It stressed on the importance of good hygiene, analysed the impact of Climate change on health and examined how to better discuss the importance of adolescent sexual and reproductive health. Women’s health was also a focus, while introducing the audiences to the next big innovations in health tech.

This annual event and campaign has won multiple awards for being a force for bringing about social change and awareness.

Amitabh Bachchan, Campaign Ambassador, says, “A Swasth Bharat needs to be our lakshya…it’s the key to a prosperous future. Programs like Banega Swasth India work towards raising awareness about good health and hygiene, and this year, the spotlight is on the game-changers of health in the last 75 years. Health tech has advanced so much over the last few years – the fact that we’ve been able to make indigenous and affordable vaccines speaks volumes of the potential India has. Health care needs to be inclusive and accessible to every individual.”

Kris Licht, President Health & Global Chief Officer, Reckitt said, “Creating positive social impact which goes beyond our products and business is a natural extension of our purpose- to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. We are certain that we will create a lasting impact in communities and, together with our partners, will contribute to delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Gaurav Jain, Senior Vice President, Reckitt – South Asia said, “The access to good health and hygiene should be a right of every individual. Our Goal is Good Health for All. This means that every Indian is able to live a healthy life. If we as individuals and communities focus on better physical and mental well-being, we will no doubt be able to achieve our ‘Lakshya- Sampoorn Swasthya Ka’.”

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director- External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt- South Asia said, “The Dettol Banega Swasth India platform not only gives us a chance to make a difference, but we also get to celebrate success stories that have truly been inspiring to audience across the globe. We believe in working on SDG 17 (Partnerships) and making sure we ‘Leave No One Behind’ through right Public, Private and Patient Mix to make every Indian live a healthy ‘Sahasra Poorna Chandrodayam’ (Living 1000 full moons).”