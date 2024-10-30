Amit Shah Unveils Sardar Patel Statue at Census Building, Launches Civil Registration System (CRS) App

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Census Building in New Delhi and launched the Civil Registration System (CRS) mobile application.

In a post on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said, Sardar Patel wove the country into a thread of unity, laying the foundation for a strong India. This statue of the Iron Man, a symbol of struggle and sacrifice for national interest, will continue to inspire everyone as a testament to his unwavering dedication to establishing democratic values in the country.

In an another post on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said, the launch of the Civil Registration System (CRS) mobile application under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of digital India is a significant initiative to integrate technology with governance. He said, this application will make registration of births and deaths seamless and hassle-free by allowing citizens to register at any time, from any place, and in their state’s official language. It will significantly reduce the time required for registration.