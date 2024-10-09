Amit Shah to Keynote 119th Annual Session of PHD Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah will address the 119th Annual Session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the Chief Guest on Thursday, 10 October 2024 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. The theme of the annual session is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Marching towards the peak of progress’.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has pledged to make India a developed nation by the year 2047 and the whole country is moving rapidly in that direction with dedication and devotion.

India has joined the top 5 economies of the world and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi it is moving towards becoming the third largest economy of the world.

Around 1500 business persons, Chartered Accountants, bankers, advocates etc. from the industry will participate in the 119th session.