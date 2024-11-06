Amit Shah to Inaugurate NIA’s ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2024’ in New Delhi

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah will address inaugural session of ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2024’ on Thursday, 7th November 2024 in New Delhi. The two-day conference is being organized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to root out the evil of terrorism by following zero-tolerance policy against it.

The annual conference has over the years emerged as a meeting point for operational forces; technical, legal and forensic experts and agencies engaged in counter terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism.

The key focus of the conference is on developing synergies among various stake holders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of ‘Whole of the Government approach’ and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation.

The deliberations and discussions in the two-day conference will be focused on various matters of importance including prosecution and evolving legal framework in counter-terrorism investigations, sharing of experiences and good practices, challenges and opportunities related to emerging technologies, international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terror ecosystem in various counter terrorism theatres across India. The conference is being attended by senior police officers from States/UTs, officers from Central agencies/Departments dealing with issues related to Counter Terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics, technology etc.