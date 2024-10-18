Amit Shah to Honor Police Martyrs at National Police Memorial on 21st October

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah will pay homage to the martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at National Police Memorial in New Delhi on Monday, 21st October 2024.

On October 21, 1959, ten valiant Policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. October 21 is observed in commemoration of these martyrs and of all other martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. In recognition of the sacrifices made by Police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi dedicated National Police Memorial (NPM), Chanakyapuri, New Delhi to the nation on Police Commemoration Day-2018.

The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives. The Memorial comprises a Central Sculpture, the ‘Wall of Valour’ and a Museum. The Central Sculpture, which is a 30 feet high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for strength, resilience and selfless service of Police personnel. The Wall of Valour on which the names of martyrs are engraved stands as a steadfast acknowledgement of the bravery and sacrifice of Police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since Independence. The museum is conceptualized as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India. The Memorial is a site of pilgrimage, a place of reverence for Police personnel and citizen alike. The NPM is open to public on all days except Mondays. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) organise band display, parade and retreat ceremony at the NPM on every Saturday and Sunday in the evening, starting one hour prior to sunset.

Police Commemoration Day i.e., October 21 is observed across the country and homage is paid to police martyrs with the main function organised at National Police Memorial which is customarily presided over by the Union Home Minister. A joint parade of CAPFs along with Delhi Police is held. Union Home Minister, MoS, MPs, Heads of CAPFs/CPOs etc pay homage to the martyrs by laying wreaths. Thereafter, Union Home Minister addresses the assembly remembering the martyrs and outlines the challenges of Policing. Retired DGs, officers from Police fraternity and other dignitaries also attend. The programme concludes with Union Home Minister laying wreath at the altar dedicated to the martyrs of Hot Springs.

Subsequently, CAPFs/CPOs organise various Commemorative Events at NPM from October 22 to 30, including visits of family members of martyrs, Police Band Display, motorcycle rallies, run for martyrs, blood donation camp, essay/painting competitions, display of video films showcasing sacrifice, valour and service of Police personnel. Similar programmes are organised across the country by all Police Forces during the period.