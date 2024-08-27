Amit Shah to Grace BPR&D’s 54th Foundation Day as Chief Guest on 28th August 2024 in New Delhi

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah will attend the 54th Foundation Day celebration of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) as the Chief Guest on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) in New Delhi. On the occasion, the Home Minister will deliver the Dr. Anand Swaroop Gupta Memorial Lecture on “New Criminal Law – Citizen Centric Reforms.” Shri Amit Shah will also honour the recipients of the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and President’s Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) for the years 2023 and 2024. During the function, the Home Minister will also release a special edition of the Bureau’s publication “Indian Police Journal” on new criminal laws.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, BPR&D is committed to transform the Indian Police Forces into SMART forces to successfully meet the challenges of policing as well as internal security by equipping them with the necessary intellectual, physical and organizational resources.

Since its inception in the year 1970, BPR&D has been serving as the think tank of the Indian Police to foster excellence in policing in Research and Development. The focus of the institute is to develop policies and procedures for police and correctional services, explore ushering technologies for enhanced service delivery to the citizens, capacity building of law enforcement agencies, promote cooperation and coordination between states and central police organizations.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, Director General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Heads of central police organizations as well as senior officials of Home Ministry and other departments.