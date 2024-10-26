Amit Shah to grace 20th Formation Day inaugural ceremony of NDMA as Chief Guest on Monday

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah will grace 20th Formation Day inaugural ceremony of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as Chief Guest on Monday, 28th Oct, 2024 in New Delhi.

India is committed to implement inclusive and proactive actions to mitigate the impact of disasters, in line with the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi’s 10-point agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) strategies. The theme of this year’s formation day is ‘Empowering Communities for Disaster Risk Reduction Through Awareness for Behavioral Change” to give impetus to awareness generation activities for bringing behavioural changes in the identified segments of the communities living in and around the disaster-prone areas and achieve the goal of disaster risk reduction. Three Technical sessions centered around the main theme: i) ‘Voices from the communities coping with shift in weather pattern’, ii) ‘Disaster Risk Reduction – Technology for last mile communication’, iii) ‘Slow onset weather events, Awareness on Climate Change and DRR’, will be organized during the event. Apart from this, the launch of several documents viz. Guidelines, SOPs, and Books on different disaster themes are on the cards.

The event will see the participation of senior officials from central and state ministries and departments, representatives of international/UN Agencies, bureaucrats, disaster management experts, members of NGOs and key stakeholders working in the disaster management field from around the country. Apart from the dignitaries, Volunteers of Apada Mitra, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Bharat Scouts & Guides (BSG), have also been invited to participate in the mega event.