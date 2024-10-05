Amit Shah to Chair Review Meeting with CMs of Left-Wing Extremism-Affected States on 7th October in New Delhi

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah will chair a review meeting with Chief Ministers of Left-Wing Extremism affected States on Monday, 07th October, 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will attend the meeting. Five Union Ministers of Ministries closely involved with providing development support to the LWE affected States will also attend the meeting. The Deputy National Security Advisor and senior officers from Centre, States & Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will also participate in the deliberations.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Central Government is committed to completely root out the menace of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March, 2026. The Central Government is providing all possible assistance to the LWE affected State Governments in fighting the menace of Naxalism.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah had last chaired the LWE review meeting with the Chief Ministers of LWE affected states on 06th October, 2023. During that meeting, Union Home Minister had given comprehensive directions with regard to elimination of LWE. Due to strategy of Modi Government, LWE violence has come down by 72% while there is 86% decline in deaths in 2023 as compared to year 2010 and LWE is fighting its last battle today. The year 2024, so far, has witnessed unprecedented success by the Security Forces in elimination of armed LWE cadres. So far, 202 LWE cadres have been eliminated in this year, 723 LWE cadres have surrendered in first 9 months of 2024 while 812 have been arrested. The number of LWE affected districts have come down to just 38 in 2024.

The Central Government has taken many steps, including impetus on road and mobile connectivity, to take developmental schemes to the remotest areas of the affected States. 14400 km roads have been constructed and nearly 6000 mobile towers have been installed in LWE-affected areas, so far.